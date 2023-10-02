After three league matches with both teams unbeaten a very tough match was envisaged - and so it proved to be.

With windy and wet conditions, it was never going to be a fast and open game but both teams tried to run the ball whenever the opportunity arose.

After ten minutes, Dunvant got their first points on the board when their centre kicked a penalty (0-3).

Shortly afterwards, Dunvant were penalised for being offside and Otters fly half Ashley Sutton converted the penalty (3-3).

Wet and windy conditions added to the challenge of the clash. (Image: Elwyn Davies)

Despite Narberth keeping the visitors penned in their own half for most of the first half, there was no further score for the next 20 minutes. Eventually a well-executed move by the Narberth back division saw left wing Dean James cross the try line and run round under the posts for a try converted by Sutton (10-3).

However, right on half time, Dunvant replied with an unconverted try of their own when their left wing caught a high kick and dived over in the corner to close the gap to 10-8.

After the break, the Otters again put Dunvant under considerable pressure with a number of scrums close to their line, but a penalty in favour of the visitors eventually relieved the pressure. Half way through the second half there was no further score and the large band of home supporters were beginning to get a little nervous. However, within ten minutes Dunvant conceded two penalties and Sutton coolly slotted over both of them from about forty metres out to stretch the Otters lead to 16-8.

Further points went a-begging when wing James crossed the try line but lost the ball before grounding. However, ten minutes later after sustained pressure the Otters sealed the match when centre Hedd Nicholas beat his man and put James over in the corner for an unconverted try (21-8).

With the last move of the game, centre Nicholas again handed off his opposite number and scored wide out to complete the scoring (26-8).

With Wales playing Georgia next weekend, the next league fixture is away to local rivals Crymych on Saturday October 14.