Thanks to new Shared Prosperity funding from the UK Government, the Springboard, Learning Pembrokeshire project has been able to extend its reach to new schools and double the support it offers to its already established school partners.

Springboard can now offer schools support and training possibilities for adult family members to compliment the family learning opportunities that the project has focussed on in recent years.

To celebrate Adult Learners' Week, Springboard ran three Fayres of free family activities in Milford Haven Community Primary School, Waldo Williams, Haverfordwest and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun, Fishguard.

Each event was extremely well attended by families with children from nursery through to Year 6, all new to Springboard, took to the activities with real enthusiasm.

Pottery, cake decorating, mark making, story spoon craft and bushcraft were among the many free activities available.

Springboard activities planned for October at both Waldo Williams and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun are now all fully booked thanks to the interest generated from the Fayres.

The Fayres mark the launch of free activities for families in both Waldo Williams and Ysgol Glannau Gwaun – schools which Laura Phillips, the Springboard co-ordinator, is thrilled to be able to work with.

Laura said: “Springboard Family Learning has the power to engage, enthuse, inspire and support families as they explore new skills and interests that can have a life-changing impact for all involved.

“To be able to offer these opportunities to more schools across Pembrokeshire than ever before is something which we have only been able to do thanks to this Levelling Up grant”.

Getting crafty together! (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Next to benefit from this grant will be Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Prendergast.

Waldo Williams' headteacher, Debbie Bond, said: “The families of Waldo Williams are so excited to have this opportunity to learn new skills with their children. We feel so lucky to have Springboard to engage with and support our families. Exciting times ahead!”

Mari Jones, headteacher of Glannau Gwaun, said “We are privileged to have the opportunity to welcome the Springboard project to Ysgol Glannau Gwaun.

“Our pupils and parents have already experienced the exciting and engaging opportunities available to them through a highly successful launch afternoon.

“The pupils talk with enthusiasm about the coming weeks and as a school we know this project will be highly beneficial to both our pupils and their families”.

Much more information on Springboard is available on the Project’s Facebook page.