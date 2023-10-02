Following extensive examinations at Fenton Vets of Haverfordwest, the 11-week-old spaniel arrived at her foster mother's home on Monday morning (October 2) and her happiness was plain to see as she began playing with her new soft toys.

"She's still a very long way off being ready to be homed, but for now, she's a happy little soul," said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Rescue.

Ariel was discovered last Wednesday, September 27, by a member of the public who claimed they had found her abandoned in the centre of Pembroke Dock.

X-rays and examinations carried out by Charlotte Biddle, confirmed the Ariel was in a reasonably sound state of health, however she has two additional hind legs and the beginnings of a second vulva and her pelvis hasn’t yet formed properly as the result of an extra hip joint.

Following the examinations, it was agreed that Ariel should be left to settle after her ordeal with her foster mother and then re-assessed in one month's time when her additional limbs will be removed and her remaining legs will be assessed.

"It looks as if Ariel is going to need multiple surgeries," added Mikey Lawlor. "She's walking on her own although she seems to be favouring one leg over the other.

"We'd like to thank everyone who's donated so far, but we're still a very long way off target."

Any donations, either to Ariel’s veterinary costs or to Greenacres’ general running costs, can either be sent via their website or directly to the centre at Greenacres Rescue, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA.