Emrys Phillips, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order on August 31.

Phillips is accused of being drunk and abusive in the street in St Clears.

Kate Williams, defending, said there were concerns over whether Phillips was fit to enter a plea.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a medical report to be prepared, and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.

Phillips was granted bail, and will return to court on November 17.