Mandy Rayani, the health board’s director of nursing, quality and patient experience, has been working in the NHS for 40 years but will be retiring at the end of December.

Mandy has held roles including divisional nurse mental health, regional nurse Welsh Government, chief nurse and lead for AHPs in a trust in England, before joining Hywel Dda in 2017.

Whilst at the health board, she has led the nursing workforce with what the health board described as ‘great passion, professional expertise and determination to improve the quality and experience of patient care.’

The health board said that she has been a great ambassador for the nursing profession.

Mandy said: “I have had a busy, fulfilling and rewarding career in nursing. Through this time, I have worked with some amazingly talented and caring people, and I will miss my colleagues immensely.

“I came into nursing because I wanted to make a difference to the lives of people – not just patients, but their families/carers, and the people who deliver care: our workforce. While I will miss the opportunity to help shape the future delivery of patient care within the Hywel Dda region, I hope that, to some extent, I have helped to make a difference for those who we serve.”

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “On behalf of the board and the executive team, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to Mandy for everything she has achieved, with and for our staff, patients, their families and carers, and our local communities.

“In her retirement, Mandy plans to spend more quality time with her family and we wish her a very happy and healthy retirement.”

The health board will be recruiting for a new director of nursing, quality and patient experience in the coming months.