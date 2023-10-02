The 32-year-old – who we are not naming to protect the identity of the child – was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and an alternative charge of assault by beating.

These related to an incident in Carmarthen on August 16.

The man denied the actual bodily harm charge, but pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Ieuan Rees, prosecuting, said there was no evidence of any injury caused to the child, and accepted the guilty plea.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

David Singh, defending, said the defendant had indicated “from the outset” that he would plead guilty.

“He always accepted kicking the child,” he said.

“Although this was an unpleasant case with a vulnerable child, there was no injury,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

“This case clearly crosses the custody threshold.”

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and the defendant, of no fixed abode, was remanded in to custody.

He will be sentenced on Friday, October 20.