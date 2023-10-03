Wyn Davies Building & Roofing Contractor from Whitland won the Medium Renovation Project award at the Federation of Master Builders (FMB)’s 2023 Master Builder Awards.

The awards were hosted by TV presenter Nick Knowles at Grosvenor House in London on Friday, September 22.

The company won the award for its work remodeling the dilapidated Carmarthen dance hall into a contemporary family home.

The hall formed part of the town’s Alltyferin Estate which was developed by Lord Henry of Bath for locals to enjoy live music and dancing.

The former dance hall was turned into a stunning family home. (Image: Woburn Partners)

Wyn Davies reimagined some of the hall’s unique features to keep the much-loved traditional character of the space whilst bringing it into the 21st century.

The original stonework has been restored, with the double height space and gallery turned into a grand entrance hall and the upstairs dance hall has been kept as an open-plan living space.

Michael Williams, the client who commissioned the project, said: “Lord Henry of Bath would be proud of the completed build.” He also said that the family couldn’t have imagined the restoration ‘turning out better’ and have achieved their dream home.

The judges stated that it was an ‘amazing transformation’ and praised the quality of finish and craftsmanship.

Wyn Davies said: “Winning this award is the highlight of my career – it’s tremendous!

“We took on this project through covid and we had some challenging times, but we pushed through and eventually got there and managed to finish it.”

The home retains many of the traditional features from the original building. (Image: Woburn Partners)

Brian Berry, FMB chief executive, said: “This is a remarkable renovation project, revitalising a historic site and creating a modern and stylish house. What is particularly impressive is that they’ve managed to build a dream family home, while retaining many of the unique characteristics of this former community space.

“Wyn Davies Building & Roofing can be proud of what they’ve achieved.”

The awards are run by the FMB and recognise excellence in the region’s small and medium-sized construction companies.