Andrew Chapman, 29, is charged with sexual assault at Pibwrlwyd College in Carmarthen on September 21.

Defence barrister Hannah George said his period in custody “has had an impact on him”, and that he could be managed in the community.

The court heard that Chapman, previously of Peniel, was on police bail at the time of this latest offence.

Judge Huw Rees described this as “concerning behaviour”.

However, he granted Chapman bail, telling the court that there were “sufficient” protective measures to ensure he does not offend before his next appearance in court.

Chapman, now of Bronwydd Arms, will return to Swansea Crown Court on October 23 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.