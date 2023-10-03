Karl Butler, 34, of The Clicketts, Tenby, was found guilty of driving a vehicle that was designated off road by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 22.

He pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, on December 15, 2020, when the vehicle was designated under a Statutory Off-Road Notification to not be on the road during the period.

He was found guilty in his absence and was ordered to pay £440 fine, £100 vehicle excise back duty and £100 costs.

Daniel Davies, of Cutty Sark Drive, Milford Haven, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 22.

He denied that on April 7, 2023, he was the keeper of an unlicensed vehicle as the previous licence had expired on February 28, 2023.

He was found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £1.67 vehicle excise back duty and £140 costs.