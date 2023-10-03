Azmain Chowdhury was jailed for a total of two years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of sexual assault, and criminal damage.

The court heard that Chowdhury had been in a brief relationship with one of the complainants while he was working as a chef in Pembrokeshire, and he and one of her friends were at her house on March 25.

Chowdhury, 31, of West India Dock Road, was drinking and partying with the two women in Pembroke on the evening of March 25.

They were drinking and dancing, and at one point in the evening, Chowdhury touched the woman’s friend on the bottom, prosecutor Georgia Donohue said. The other woman noticed this, and an argument broke out.

Chowdhury had been banned from entering Pembrokeshire at the time as part of a bail condition on an unrelated manner, and had left his passport with one of the complainant’s friends. During the argument, he demanded that she got the friend to hand it back to him.

When she could not get hold of her friend who was holding Chowdhury’s passport, Chowdhury “flipped over a coffee table” and began verbally abusing her, shouting in her face, slapping her and spitting in her face.

The woman called the police, but Chowdhury slapped the phone out of her hand and in to the TV, smashing the screens of both.

Chowdhury then grabbed the woman by the throat and shook her. He also grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held it to her throat, before he “got his penis out” and asked for oral sex – to which she refused.

Azmain Chowdhury has been jailed for a series of offences against two women. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The other woman had gone to bed by this point. She woke up as Chowdhury had his hands inside her trousers and was attempting to kiss her. She told him to leave, so he did and resumed arguing with the other woman outside the bedroom.

Later that night, the woman was woken up again by the defendant doing the same thing. The other woman came in to the room and told Chowdhury to leave the woman alone.

When the police arrived, Chowdhury tried to persuade the women to lie to the officers and say everything was fine. The officers were let in, and Chowdhury was arrested after he was found hiding under a duvet.

Hannah George, defending, said the types offences were “out of character” based on Chowdhury’s 11 previous convictions for 23 offences, and added that he was “ashamed” and accepted responsibility for his behaviour.

Ms George said the defendant had said that he “had some insight as to how the complainant [of the sexual assault] would have felt as he had a daughter himself”.

As well as his two year prison sentence, Chowdhury must also register as a sex offender for 10 years.