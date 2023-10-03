Portfield School in Haverfordwest is to remain partially closed for two more days, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.
The Sandy Haven class failed to open on Monday morning (October 2), with the education department confirming it was as a result of staff shortages.
And on Monday afternoon the department announced that it is to remain closed for two more days.
"Apologies, Sandy Haven will remain closed until Thursday due to staff shortages," read a Pembrokeshire County Council notice."
The class is now expected to re-open on October 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here