From the wide expanses of Marloes to the more secluded bays of Broad Haven south, there is no shortage of dog-friendly beaches in the area.

There are more than 50 beaches across Pembrokeshire that welcome dogs, however, there are some that have certain restrictions.

From May 1 to September 30, during the height of summer, some of the more popular beaches have dog-restricted areas.

Two Pembrokeshire beaches have been named in a list of the UK’s top ten beaches for man (and woman) and his or her best friend.https://t.co/XL3bFVHFCH#visitpembrokeshire — Visit Pembrokeshire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@VisitPembs) September 11, 2023

While there are restrictions in place each year during the warmer months - which are identified by signs - the Visit Pembrokeshire website says: "This still allows you access to miles and miles of beach on which to walk your dog".

But as we enter October, these restrictions have now been lifted and dogs are allowed to roam freely on Pembrokeshire beaches once again.

Pembrokeshire beaches where dog restrictions have been lifted

The following beaches in Pembrokeshire have partial or full bans on dogs in place from May 1 to September 30 each year which have now been lifted:

Total ban

Tenby, North Beach

Whitesands, St Davids

Partial ban

Lydstep

Newgale beach and promenade

Saundersfoot beach and promenade

Tenby Castle and South Beach

Amroth beach and promenade

Poppit Sands

Broad Haven North

Dale

Guide dogs are welcome on Pembrokeshire’s beaches all year round.

Visit Pembrokeshire says spring and autumn are the "ideal times to come on holiday" as the beaches are less crowded.

It adds: "Pembrokeshire welcomes your best friend, but please be considerate to other beach users and remember you must always clean up after your dog."