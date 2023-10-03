“There’s nothing negative to say about this beautiful part of the country whatsoever,” commented Jan from Leamington Spa, who this week viewed two properties in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion when she featured in the popular BBC property programme 'Escape to the Country'.

Jan, a ukelele-player who has lived in the same property in Warwickshire for more than 60 years, had a £280,000 budget to spend on a two-bedroom property with space for her dogs, her parrot, her hens and her bees.

“I’ve always wanted to live in the countryside and now there’s nothing stopping me, apart from my own mind,” she told presenter Briony May Williams.

The first property Jan viewed was an 18th century cottage in Llangwm, which, interestingly, was pronounced correctly by Briony as opposed to its anglicised pronunciation of Langum. And with an asking price of £260,000, it fell neatly in Jan’s budget.

Jan then moved across the border to Ceredigion where she viewed a delightful property in Llangeler in the Teifi Valley, which boasts a hand-crafted oak porch and which is on the market for £270,000 as well as a detached cottage in Llandysul town centre for £250,000, which is being sold with a gorgeous garden.

But the clear winner was a charming little cottage in the north Pembrokeshire village of Tegryn which was on the market for £275,000. Viewers were told that Jan made an offer on the property, and it was accepted.

Viewers were delighted to see their home counties highlighted on ‘Escape to the Country’ in such a positive way and also to hear from Pembrokeshire County Councillor Jonathan Grimes and music shop owner George Parfitt who were both interviewed in their home town of Pembroke.

The programme was broadcast on Monday afternoon, October 2, but can now be viewed on BBC iPlayer.