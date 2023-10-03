The fire broke at soon after 11.30am when a tractor that was towing a trailer carrying a load of hay bales caught alight.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene and the road leading from Johnston to Tiers Cross remained closed throughout most of the afternoon while police and fire officers tackled the blaze.

The road was re-opened at around 4pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that no one was injured during the blaze.