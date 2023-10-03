In fact the county has five pubs listed in the list of the top 14 dog friendly pubs in Wales and the top two in the UK.

The White Hart Community Inn in St Dogmaels, takes the top spot to be crowned the Best Dog-Friendly Pubs to Enjoy a Good Pint and a Roaring Fire After a Walk, scoring an impressive 5/5 on Trip Advisor, with 88 per cent of reviews rating it as ‘Excellent’.

The White Hart was bought by the community of St Dogmaels in 2021. The popular local had closed its doors in May 2019 but a determined group of villagers came up with a rescue plan through a share offer, fund-raising events and donations to buy the White Hart as a community-run enterprise.

Coming fourth in the whole of the UK, and second in Wales, is another pub that is close the heart of its community, the The Dyffryn Arms, in the Gwaun Valley. The pub, also known as Bessie’s after its beloved landlady had a 4.5/5 score on Trip Advisor and 75 per cent ‘Excellent’ review percentage.

Three Pembrokeshire pubs that made the Welsh top 14; The Stackpole Inn came in at number five, Solva’s Ship Inn at number six and the Sloop at Porthgain at number 12.

The research, compiled by by camping and outdoor experts, Khyam, also includes a walk you can do with your four legged friend before visiting each of the pubs on the list.

For the White Hart it is Ceibwr Bay and Tre Boeth circular walk, for Bessie’s the Gwaun Valley.

The Stackpole Wildlife Walk is recommended before a walk to Stackpole Inn, Solva Harbour before a visit to the Ship and the Trefin and Porthgain circular walk as part of your visit to the Sloop.

Khyam’s data analysts used AllTrails and Trip Advisor data to find the best dog-friendly pubs where weary walkers can enjoy a warm fire and a good drink after an Autumn walk Compiling a list of the best walks across Wales, the team identified local pubs that serve as a way/endpoint along each route.

They then looked at Trip Advisor Scores and compared total review numbers with the number of ‘Excellent’ reviews to find the best experiences. Trip Advisor reviews were also used to determine if the pubs had a real fire and if the location was dog-friendly.