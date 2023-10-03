Swansea Crown Court heard that David Badham, 56, of Pentre Road, committed “multiple deliberate breaches” of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was made the subject of the 10-year order on July 15, 2020 when he was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, for four offences of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of attempting to cause a child to watch sexual activity.

These offences involved an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy online.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter told the court that officers visited Badham’s home on May 18. There, he mentioned to them that he was in a new relationship with a partner he had met on a dating app.

When his phone was checked, the dating app had been deleted.

Badham admitted to officers he had deleted both the app and WhatsApp. He also admitted going by the name David Jones to his new partner.

On June 6, officers returned to his address. His phone was checked, and Badham now had the Telegram app installed on his phone with a profile under the same false name.

When interviewed, he told officers he no longer needed the dating app so had deleted it, and when asked why he deleted WhatsApp, he said he “wasn’t sure he wanted the police to know about his new partner”. He said that he wanted to remain anonymous on Telegram.

“He said he didn’t mean to breach the order, but understood (that he had),” Ms Cutter said.

Defence barrister David Singh said Badham – whose only previous conviction is the one in 2020 – admitted the breach and made admissions in his interview and when the officers were at his home.

“There is no suggestion these breaches are involved in similar offending as he was convicted of previously,” he said, adding that Badham’s phone and computer were checked.

“It may well have been the case that he didn’t want his new partner to know about his previous convictions. She is now well aware and the relationship is ongoing.

“He didn’t want to arouse suspicion with his partner by not deleting [the dating app].”

Mr Singh told the court Badham had started using the Telegram app as he had bought a Fire Stick to illegally stream live sport and needed help accessing it, but did not want anyone to be able to identify him.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said he had initially thought there was no prospect of Badham being rehabilitated, but had been persuaded by Mr Singh.

Addressing Badham, who has spent the last week in custody, he said: “I really hope it has been a thoroughly unpleasant experience for you,” before adding he hoped it had deterred him from reoffending.

He sentenced Badham to eight months, suspended for two years. Badham must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.