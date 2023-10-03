A warrant without bail has been issued for a 39-year-old woman accused of stealing £1,100 from her employer.
Marie Fisher is accused of stealing the money from the Fishguard Holiday Park between March 1, 2022 and June 21 2022 .
Fisher, of Wesley Place, Trecwn, Haverfordwest, was scheduled to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 3 at 10am where she was expected to submit a plea.
Following a request from Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, magisrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest as a result of her non-attendance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here