Marie Fisher is accused of stealing the money from the Fishguard Holiday Park between March 1, 2022 and June 21 2022 .

Fisher, of Wesley Place, Trecwn, Haverfordwest, was scheduled to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 3 at 10am where she was expected to submit a plea.

Following a request from Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, magisrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest as a result of her non-attendance.

