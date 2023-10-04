The drivers were all over the limit when a 50mph local traffic order was in place on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch.

The offences were committed on February 24 and 25.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

KIRA DAY, 36, of King Street in Pembroke Dock, was doing 78mph in a 50mph limit.

Day was caught speeding on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch on February 25 while a 50mph local traffic order was in place.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Day must also pay £90 in costs and a £48 surcharge. She also received six penalty points.

GREGORY JOHN RAYNER, 44, of St David’s Place in Maesteg, was caught speeding in a Mercedes.

Rayner was driving at 71mph on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch on February 24, while a 50mph local traffic order was in place.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £192 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Rayner must also pay costs of £90 and a £76 surcharge, and had five points added to his licence.

RICHARD CRESSWELL, 67, of The Ridgeway in Saundersfoot, was speeding in Carmarthenshire.

Cresswell was driving at 60mph on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch on February 24 when a 50mph local traffic order was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

He must also pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge. He also was handed three penalty points.

AMY LLOYD, 33, of Saunders Road in Sageston, was also caught speeding while a local traffic order was in place.

Lloyd was clocked doing 64mph while a 50mph limit was in place on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch on February 25.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £138 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Lloyd must also pay £90 in costs and a £55 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

PHILIP ALAN MARSHALL, 51, of New Road in Begelly, was driving at 62mph when a 50mph local traffic order was in place.

Marshall was clocked over the limit when the local traffic order was in place on the eastbound A40 near Llanllwch on February 25.

He pleaded guilty, was fined £128, and must also pay £90 in costs and a £51 surcharge.

Marshall also had three points added to his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.