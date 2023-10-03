'Jacks at the Longhouse' was established by owners Nigel and Carine Land just two years ago but their attention to styling, their excellent food and that all-consuming friendly atmosphere has ensured its place in the top eatery rankings of the world.

“This really is a tremendous honour for everyone of us who’s involved, and that includes all the locals who’ve come upon us quite by chance,” said manager Jai Griffin.

“And this is the thing about ‘Jacks at the Longhouse’.

"We ‘re situated just 75 metres away from the beach at Freshwater Bay in a magnificent location, but people just don’t know that we’re here. And that includes the locals as well as the visitors.”

But once the restaurant has been found, the locals (and the visitors alike), are choosing to return time after time. The ‘Knit and Natter’ ladies meet there every Friday morning, the local church choir tune up there for their rehearsals on Sunday evenings, and a growing number of couples are choosing the stylish first-floor entertainment room as the venue for their wedding reception.

The elegant first floor, beautifully laid out for one of the recent wedding receptions. (Image: Jacks at the Longhouse)

“Our aim from the outset has been to create a friendly venue which everyone can drop in to and enjoy, in a whole range of different ways,” said Jai.

The restaurant has been named after Jolly Jack Furze who was a well-known local smuggler who plied his trade around Freshwater Bay in the early 19th century.

One of the delicious main courses (Image: Jacks at the Longhouse)

Mighty breakfasts fit for the heartiest sailors are laid on throughout the summer season while in the autumn and winter, customers can choose from a delicious range of light lunches and some superbly prepared evening meals such as oysters, homemade lasagnes and some of the poshest burgers imaginable.

One of the delicious gins of the week, selected by Jacks at the Longhouse (Image: Jacks at the Longhouse)

This month the pub will be staging an October Fest featuring lots of German beer and German food as well as Hallowe’en parties, a Santa’s grotto in the run-up to Christmas and lots of live music events.

“What’s struck us is how the local people from Lamphey and the surrounding area are beginning to use ‘Jacks at the Longhouse’ as a community hub, so we have the ladies coming in for their cup of tea and slice of homemade cake on a Friday morning, and the choir singers on a Sunday, and this is what makes the place so special,” continued Jai.

“We may be in the middle of nowhere, but we’ve found ourselves in the top ten percent of TripAdvisor restaurants worldwide.

“And this is undoubtedly thanks to all our fabulous customers who are enjoying ‘Jacks at the Longhouse’ just as much as we are.”