Aled Jones – who rose to fame with his performance of Walking in the Air – will be touring across the UK in 2024 where he will come ‘Full Circle’ and perform a range of songs from throughout his career and tell stories from over the decades.

Aled has had an eventful career since captivating the world with his angelic voice with the aforementioned Walking in the Air. He has performed in a number of West End productions including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and has performed at some of the most iconic venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Sydney Opera House.

He has also performed at Kensington Palace for a private performance for King Charles III and is a broadcaster and presenter who heads up BBC’s Songs of Praise and his own weekend morning shows on Classic FM.

Aled said: “It’s time to come Full Circle. I’m really excited about this tour. I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book – it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course see my wonderful fans.

“There have been some incredible moments – meeting royalty, playing concert halls all over the world, singing at Bob Geldof and Paula Yates’ wedding – and, of course, recording Walking in the Air, right through to Songs of Praise and Classic FM.

“The show will be stories and songs from across my career. I’ll be singing some of my favourites, telling some of my stories, and showing previously-unseen photographs. Who knows, the audience might even get to ask a few questions.”

Aled Jones will be at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at 0345 226 3510. Tickets cost £30 for standard entry, with a VIP ticket (which includes a goody bag) at £50 and a meet and greet ticket is £70. Tickets are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.