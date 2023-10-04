The defendants were accused of speeding, driving without an MOT, and refusing to identify drivers and motorbike riders alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

JEREMIAH JONES, 31, of Montgomery Close in Monkton, was caught driving a van with no MOT.

Jones was driving the Ford Transit on the A4076 at Dredgman Hill on February 28.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Jones was fined £220.00, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £88.

JOSHUA JAMES BAILLIE, 31, of St Teilos Road in Pembroke Dock, was clocked doing 82mph on a dual carriageway.

Baillie was caught speeding in a Vauxhall Crossland by a manned speed camera on the A40 near Nantyci Showground in Carmarthen on February 25.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25.

Baille was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £16 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

ADAM CONBEER, 28, of Newton Heights in Kilgetty, must pay more than £1,000 after refusing to identify an alleged speeding motorbike rider.

The rider of a Suzuki GSF 1200 K1 was alleged to have been doing 90mph on the 70mph A40 at Nantyci on February 25.

An offence of failing to identify the rider of a motorbike who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence was proved at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 25 using the single justice procedure.

Conbeer was fined £660.00, and must pay a surcharge of £264 and costs of £90. He also had six points added to his licence.

STEVEN BRADLEY, 57, of Cotswold Gardens in Kilgetty, refused to identify the driver of an Audi who was alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to an Audi A5 clocked doing 68mph on the eastbound A40, near Llanllwch, while a 50mph local traffic order was in place on February 25.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, an offence of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence was proved using the single justice procedure on September 25.

Bradley was fined £660, and must pay a surcharge of £264.00 and costs of £90. He also had six points put on his licence.