Jordan Cooney, 28, of Dewing Avenue in Manorbier, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 29.

Cooney was charged with assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm against a man in Pembroke Dock on September 26.

He was also charged with robbery, after allegedly taking £500 in cash and the complainant’s bank card.

The defendant was accused of fraud by false representation after allegedly using the bank card at a cash point in Pembroke Dock the following day.

He was also charged with having 1.2 grams of cocaine on him on September 27.

Cooney did not enter any pleas in the magistrates’ court and was remanded in to custody.

He will appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 30.