Two of the defendants were charged with refusing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected to have being the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

The other defendant admitted speeding while he was disqualified from driving.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

MARK LISMORE, 33, of Gladstone Road in Seaforth, Liverpool, refused to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of committing a driving offence.

Lismore admitted having failed to provide a sample for analysis at Haverfordwest Police Station on June 15 when he appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and was banned from driving for three years. Lismore must also pay £500 in costs and a £154, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

STEVEN TILLING, 38, of Ynyshir Road in Ynyshir, Porth, was has been jailed after they were caught speeding while disqualified from driving.

Tilling was behind the wheel of a Ford Transit Tipper on the A40 near Nantyci Showground on February 22.

He was caught by a speed camera to be driving at 76mph – when the limit for that class of vehicle was 60mph.

He pleaded guilty to speeding and driving whilst disqualified at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

Tilling was jailed for eight weeks due to the seriousness of the offences and his previous convictions. He was also banned from driving for a year, with an additional two months due to his imprisonment.

The court ordered Tilling to pay £85 in costs, and he was handed no separate penalty for the speeding offence.

CHRISTIAN RICHARDS, 43, of Diddlebury in Shropshire, was charged with refusing to provide a specimen for analysis or take a breathalyser test.

Richards was accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Haverfordwest Police Station on August 28 when suspected to have been the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

He pleaded not guilty on September 12. When re-appearing in court last week, Richards was ordered to come back before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 7.