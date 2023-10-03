NO FURTHER action will be taken against a woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect following the death of an eight-year-old girl last December.
Dyfed-Powys Police were investigating the “sudden death” of a girl at Maes-y-Deri on the evening of Thursday, December 22, 2022.
The girl was later named as Emily Tredwell-Scott.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect following Emily’s death, and was released under investigation.
However, Dyfed-Powys Police has now announced that no further reaction will be taken against the woman.
A spokesperson for the force said that Emily had been ruled to have died “from natural causes”.
“Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that no further action will be taken against the 33-year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with the death of eight-year-old Emily Tredwell-Scott,” the police spokesperson said.
“Emily sadly died from natural causes in Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter on the evening of Thursday, December 22, 2022.
“Our thoughts remain with the family.”
