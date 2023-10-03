Dyfed-Powys Police were investigating the “sudden death” of a girl at Maes-y-Deri on the evening of Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The girl was later named as Emily Tredwell-Scott.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect following Emily’s death, and was released under investigation.

However, Dyfed-Powys Police has now announced that no further reaction will be taken against the woman.

A spokesperson for the force said that Emily had been ruled to have died “from natural causes”.

“Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that no further action will be taken against the 33-year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with the death of eight-year-old Emily Tredwell-Scott,” the police spokesperson said.

“Emily sadly died from natural causes in Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter on the evening of Thursday, December 22, 2022.

“Our thoughts remain with the family.”