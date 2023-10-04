A NORTH Pembrokeshire rugby club is applying for a licence for alcohol.
Clwb Rygbi Crymych Cyf has applied for a new premises licence for the new clubhouse at Clwb Rygbi Crymych Cyf, Tenby Road, Crymych, to be able to sell alcohol, provide regulated entertainment and late-night refreshments.
The club has also applied for a club premises certificate.
The full application can be during normal business hours at County Hall, Haverfordwest by prior arrangement or at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing.
Any representations relating to the application must be made in writing by October 26 to either licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
