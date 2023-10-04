The library has been temporarily operating from the Lee Davies Day Centre at the Bloomfield Centre while repairs were completed.

To enable stock to be returned to the main library site, the temporary library will close to the public from tomorrow, Thursday, October 5.

Friends of Narberth Library (FONL) volunteers will then reopen the doors at St James Street at 10am on Saturday and welcome customers back to the facility.

At St James Street, the library will revert to its normal opening times: Tuesday: 10am – 12 noon, 3-5pm Thursday: 10am – 1pm, 2-5pm Saturday: 10am – 1pm.

The council’s Library Service and FONL thanked colleagues from Adult Social Care and staff at the Bloomfield Centre for their willingness to share the space available to ensure a continued library service while repairs were carried out.

Cllr Marc Tierney, who represents Narberth Urban ward, said: “It’s great news that Narberth Community Library is reopening at St James Street and with its usual opening hours.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to keep library provision in Narberth over the last few months while the repairs were carried out.

“I know FONL volunteers cannot wait to welcome customers back through the doors this weekend and I would thoroughly recommend a visit to see what’s on offer.”

Narberth Community Library will remain at the St James Street site ahead of the move to a new build at the Narberth Old School development, expected February 2024.

The Narberth Community Library is a three-way partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council, Friends of Narberth Library and Narberth Town Council.