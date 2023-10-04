Pembrokeshire County Council issued a public notice in the October 4 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the planned closure of the Crowhill Road, Haverfordwest to allow for telecom infrastructure works to be carried out.

The specified road closure is:

Crowhill Road from its junction with North Crescent to north to the junction with St Martins Park.

The road will be closed from 9.30am to 7.30pm on Sunday, October 8 and Sunday, October 15. It will also be closed between 6pm and 6am from Monday, October 9 to Saturday, October 14. During this closure, no vehicles aside from exempted vehicles will be allowed to use the stretch of road.

There will be an alternative route which is described as: via A487 Old Bridge relief road, A40 Sydney Rees Way and Fishguard Road, A40 Haverfordwest to Fishguard road, C3087 St Catherines Bridge & Sheltery Hill and B4330 Croes-goch to Haverfordwest road.