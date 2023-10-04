Llanrhian Ladies cricket team - which was only formed in the summer of 2021 -has had double cause for celebration after the current season.

As well as celebrating winning the Pembrokeshire Softball League for the second year running, the team was also thrilled at coming runner-up in the final of the Cricket Wales Women's 100 Ball Welsh Cup, held at the Vale Cricket Club in Bridgend.

The success that Llanrhian Ladies team has enjoyed is all the more exciting because of its recent formation, since when it has gone from strength to strength.

Although the majority of players had never even played cricket before joining, with the help and enthusiasm of some of the male players, the ladies have been able to develop their skills and confidence.

Celebrations for the team at the Cambrian Inn, Solva. (Image: Llanrhian Ladies Cricket Team)

At the celebratory evening in the Cambrian Inn, Solva - one of the team’s key sponsors - special thanks were given by the whole team to Katy Jenkins, the team’s dedicated captain, opening batter and accomplished bowler who leads by example week on week.

Katy said: “I’m very proud of the team for getting to the final of the Welsh 100 Ball Cup - a fantastic day playing some tough competition.

“It was a great experience for us as a relatively new team. Everyone’s worked so hard improving their skills this summer and we look forward to developing more over the winter - training and playing in the indoor league."

Anyone who would like to join Llanrhian Ladies cricket team is asked to contact the team via their Facebook page. All players are welcome.