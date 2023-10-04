“We can’t wait to start working together for the good of the town where we both grew up all those years ago,” said Nicola, earlier this week.

“Since we opened Megan’s Starr Foundation coffee house we’ve been struck by the number of people who come in with issues and concerns, but they don‘t always know how to go about sourcing ways of addressing them. And this includes people of all ages.

“The help is out there, but people don't always know how and where to find it.

“There’ve been times in my life when I’ve found myself in exactly the same situation, when I haven’t known about the policies or procedures that could help find my way through that particular problem, and I had no idea where to start looking for them.”

Nicola set up the Megan’s Starr Foundation following the death of her 14-year-old daughter Megan, who took her own life as a result of cyber bullying. The Foundation was subsequently set up to respond and support young people who are afflicted by mental health issues and bullying, and help create a safer environment for them to gain confidence and understanding.

Having grown up in Milford Haven and having felt an integral part of town life throughout her life, Nicola feels proud to now take on the mantle of town councillor.

“I’m deeply honoured to serve the town in this way and represent our incredible community here in Milford Haven," she said.

“Growing up her has instilled in me a strong sense of pride and connection to our town.

"When we lost Megan, I was overwhelmed and inspired by the compassion and generosity of our community who came together to support us a family, at a time when we needed it most. We were both humbled and astounded by the support shown, and it was a testament to the kindness and strength of our community.

“Since that time I’ve always wanted to give back to the people in the community that helped us through our unimaginable pain and now as town councillor, I’ll do my very best to continue fostering a sense of kindness, unity and compassion for everyone.

“Together we can work towards creating a more vibrant and inclusive community that we can all be proud of.”