A selection of some of the 175 top entries will now be on display at the Waterfront Gallery, with the opportunity for art lovers to vote for their personal favourite in the ‘People’s Choice’ category, which will be announced on December 20.

The work includes a variety of 2D and 3D works which have been created in mediums including painting, sculpture, ceramic, textile, glass and more.

Director and curator of the gallery, David Randell, confirmed that the works have been submitted from as far afield as Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, U.S.A., Uzbekistan, and of course, a great number from Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“It truly is a fantastic international representation with some outstanding works for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

This year’s judges for the other categories are Janette Kerr, who is celebrated for her paintings of the sea and is a Royal Academy of Art RWA Academician, Ashley Hall, a Professor of Design Innovation at the Royal College of Art in London and a visiting Professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, and Mehdi Moazzen who is an international architect and creative.

“Culture is so important to us here at Milford Waterfront, and working with the Waterfront Gallery to help support international artists in this way is so fulfilling to us as a destination,” commented Natalie Hunt, who is Destination Manager for Milford Waterfront.

“For visitors to be able to come and appreciate such fine art and to get involved with the people’s choice category, this is exactly the kind of place we want to be at.”

The exhibition, which is being sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven and Valero will be free to visit and will run from Saturday, October 21, to Wednesday, December 20. The gallery is open from 10.30am to 4pm daily (except Sundays and Mondays).