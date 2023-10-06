The One Planet Development scheme application for a smallholding at Cresselly Big Wood, Cresselly, submitted by Marcus Beck – husband of former BBC Wales reporter Abigail Beck - was given the thumbs-up by county planners in February.

It included the construction of one dwelling, a workshop, barn, compost toilet, garden room, greenhouse, reed bed, pond and attenuation ponds with a parking area and internal tracks, within a five-year phased timescale.

The scheme, which had been recommended for conditional approval, is intended to be the home to two adults and two children.

In addition to producing bespoke garden rooms and ‘pods,’ the site would also be used to grow organic mushrooms and eventually offer educational courses, committee members were told.

The application was delegated to the head of planning to approve, subject to a string of conditions including a Section 106 agreement ensuring that the dwelling is tied to the land and that the applicants are the occupants of the site.

At the October committee meeting, chairman Cllr Jacob Williams told members that delegated permission for the application had been secured.