Goodwick Moor reopened, to the delight of locals, in August this year.

Prior to this the reserve, managed by the Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales, had been closed for nine years due to irreparable damage and disturbance to wildlife caused by dogs off the lead.

It was uncertain whether the boardwalk on the moor would ever reopen due to the damage caused to it in 2016 by motorbikes and horse riders.

However, the trust managed to secure £200,000 of funding as part of the Local Places for Nature Challenge Fund project.

This enabled a new 500 metre boardwalk, passing through the reserve and overlooking a newly created wildlife pond, created with the help of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The value of Goodwick Moor Nature Reserve to the local community cannot be over-stated,” said Aethne Cooke of the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership on the reserve’s opening.

“It is an important area for nature situated within walking distance and sight of Fishguard and Goodwick towns.

Most of the local community was delighted that access to the reserve had reopened. However, within a week the information boards at the reserve had been defaced.

Vandals have once again targeted Goodwick Moore Nature Reserve (Image: Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales)

The graffiti was removed by a local resident, outraged that the recently opened reserve had been targeted by vandals.

Unfortunately, this week vandals have hit the reserve again, tearing off all the information panels and flinging them into the reserve and damaging other signage.

“Sadly there has been more mindless vandalism at our recently reopened Goodwick Moor nature reserve,” said a spokesperson for the trust.

“All interpretation panels have been ripped off their lecterns and thrown into the reedbed with other signage also defaced.

“It is most depressing when people just don’t show the respect our natural spaces deserve.”

Information boards have been ripped off lecterns and flung into the reeds. (Image: Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales)

The spokesperson asked members of the public to keep their eyes open for anything untoward happening at the reserve and to contact the police and report anything of concern.