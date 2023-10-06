It is alleged that Mark Anthony Edwards was found in possession of 96.96 grammes of the Class A drug with intent to supply it to others.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan alleges that Edwards, 54, of Silverdale Lodge, Johnston, was found in possession of the cocaine during a police raid of his property on June 16, 2021.

“The Class A drug had a street value in excess of £5,000,” she said. “Further investigations showed that £91,000 was moving through his bank accounts which proved this was a commercial venture.”

Edwards denies the charge.

Following the recommendation of the Crown Prosecution Service, magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial.

Edwards was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at Silverdale Lodge and that he attends Haverfordwest police station the week prior to his court appearance.

The trial proceedings will commence on November 3.

http://