Prosecutor Sian Cutter told Swansea Crown Court that a man and a woman were walking in Pembroke Dock on July 29 with the man’s 13-year-old daughter and her friend.

Santina Evans approached them, and made an obscene comment to the children about the man. She grabbed him by the clothing, and he pushed her away.

The defendant then grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her to the floor before punching her. As she did this, the woman’s phone fell out of her pocket – cracking the screen – and her £200 coat was ripped.

The man asked Evans to stop and she walked away.

Ms Cutter said the man had reported that his daughter was now too scared to stay with him following the incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Evans had remained in the area.

She began kicking out and lunging at the officers, before trying to bite an officer and spitting on him four times. She also kicked the other officer.

Evans was arrested, and was found with 22 grams of cannabis.

Ms Cutter said Evans “behaved very aggressively in the van and at the police station”, and was “headbutting the cage and spitting” in the van.

When in a cell at the police station, Evans was seen to be removing a piercing. Fearing she would use it to self-harm, officers rushed in to aid her.

Evans punched one of the officers in the cheek and grabbed the leg of another officer and tried to bite them.

The defendant continued to be observed, and was seen again attempting to self-harm.

Officers again went to help her, and she spat at one officer on the leg, at one on the neck and chest, and at another in the face – all while “screaming obscenities”.

“The officers were only doing their duty and only trying to help the defendant,” one of the officers said in a statement read out in court.

Evans, 29, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, has 11 previous convictions for 32 offences, including six for assaulting emergency workers.

Stuart John, defending, admitted it was a “very serious and prolonged incident” and said Evans was “under the influence of alcohol and behaved impulsively”.

He said that before committing the offences she had argued with her then-partner, who had threatened her, and was “in a bad place” as a result.

Mr John said Evans “wants to embrace all of the help that’s offered to her” and had been working with the Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS) and the Pembrokeshire Integrated Housing Team.

Addressing Evans, Judge Huw Rees said: “Imagine that you were receiving such abuse in public.

“It was especially distressing for the two children that were there. Children of that age can have an indelible mark on their memory for a long time because of what you have done.

“Some animals would not behave in that way towards other animals.

“Some of those officers came to your assistance. I dare say that they might wish they didn’t bother.”

Evans was sentenced for a total of 10 months, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to six charges of assaulting an emergency worker, two of common assault, two of criminal damage, and possession of cannabis.

As part of her suspended sentence, Evans must complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.