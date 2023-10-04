Fishguard and Goodwick’s inshore lifeboat and the towns’ coast guard team were paged to reports of a kayaker on the rocks at Carreg Thomas near the old fort Fishguard at around 12.49 on Tuesday, October 4.

The team quickly arrived on scene and were able to locate the casualty. Luckily he had already been rescued by a coasteering group from Bluestone resort which was carrying out team training in the area.

Coastguards carried out a casualty assessment and transported the kayaker back to his vehicle in Goodwick.

Fishguard and Goodwick inshore lifeboat crew recovered the inflatable kayak and took it back to the lifeboat station for the kayaker to collect.

“Many thanks to the team from Bluestone for their help,” said a spokesperson from HM Coastguard Fishguard.