Poet Stephen Treharne, aka Steve the Shredder will bring his distinctive act to the Cellar Bards spoken word event on Friday, October 13, at Cardigan’s Cellar Bar.

Doors and the bar open at 7.30pm. Entry is a mere £3, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.

Expect poetry of politics and other serious matters mixed with plenty of fun, laughter and audience participation.

“We’ll have some laughs while getting out some of our frustrations about current politics,” said Steve, who featured as resident poet at the Fringe Festival in Tranas, Sweden in 2022.

This event is part of the international Coracle Fringe Festival that takes place in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion each autumn.

“Shredder poetry is all about getting our everyday frustrations out,” said Steve. “Much of my writing is about the current situation in UK politics.

“I usually write a few lines of poetry or prose about a political problem and then shred them in a paper shredder in front of a crowd, who also get involved with the performance. It’s a fun way to release frustrations and negativity.”

Steve’s Shredder act has been so popular people have asked him to do writing workshops on it and he’ll be doing one on Saturday, October 14, in Carmarthen for the Coracle Fringe Arts Festival.

Also coming up at Cellar Bards this autumn as part of a showcase of a broad range of local writing talent is prose writer Carly Holmes, from St Dogmaels, whose second novel, Crow Face, Doll Face, is being published this Autumn by Honno.

She’s special guest reader on November 17; and there’s a double bill of local writers on December 8 when Ron Geaves and Cellar Bards co-organiser Jackie Biggs feature their recently published poetry and prose.

The Cellar Bards welcome writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels to the open mic (max five minutes each). People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night. Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.

See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/333544513348067/ or Twitter: @thecellarbards