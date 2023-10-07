The plans were submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council by Karl Evans of Mansion of Mystery Ltd and relate to Seion Chapel on Tenby Road, St Clears.

If approved, it would see a change of use from D1 – place of worship – to D2 – leisure. It will also include the removal of pews throughout and a new steel/concrete suspended floor above existing gallery seating.

The plans would see a miniature model village on the ground floor and an escape rooms on the first floor.

The development would see one full-time employee and four part-time employees and would be open between 10am and 7pm seven days a week.

Anyone wishing to make a representation or see the full plans can do so by visiting www.carmarthenshire.gov.uk/planningapplications and searching for the reference PL/06450. To make a representation, visit the above link, email planningconsultations@carmarthenshire.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Services, Civic Offices, Crescent Road, Llandeilo, SA19 6HW. If using the latter two ways, the reference number must be included in the representation and representations must be received by October 12.