Marion Picton, 44, of Hawthorn Path in Milford Haven, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences of theft from a shop, theft from a person and possession of a Class A drug.

The shoplifting took place in Milford Haven between June 29 and August 7.

The court heard that Picton stole £20.30 of deodorant from One Stop Shop on June 29, £86.10 of meat from Tesco on July 22, household items and food goods worth £7.50 from CKS, and meat worth £100 from Lidl.

Picton also charged with stealing a woman’s purse in Milford Haven on August 23, and being in possession of 10 MST (Morphine) tablets in Haverfordwest on August 30.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all of these charges.

Picton was also charged with failing to surrender to police at the appointed time and failing to answer to bail as soon as practicable – both dated on September 27. No pleas were entered to these.

Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on September 28, Picton was bailed and barred from entering each of the four stores.

Picton will be sentenced on October 10.