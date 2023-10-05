The green, zero-emission public transport system uses a hydrogen-fuelled bus that is currently running between Haverfordwest and Carmarthen.

The 322 trial began on Tuesday, September 26, and runs on selected days until Monday, October 9.

The bus is being operated with the support of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire County Councils, the bus operator Taf Valley Coaches and the private hire operator, Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions.

The bus is fuelled by locally produced electrolytic green hydrogen - made from renewable electricity and water - supplied by Protium from their installation at the University of South Wales Hydrogen Centre in Baglan.

The H2 City Gold electric bus is provided by Caetano Bus UK with the HyQube hydrogen refueller provided by Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

The bus has an equivalent range to that of a conventional diesel vehicle and takes a similar time to refuel. It uses a refuelling point similar to the garage forecourt that we are all familiar with.

The 322 service was chosen to see how the bus performs on a longer route with long hills, which can often be a challenge for battery powered buses.

Cllr Paul Miller, PCC Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said: “Following our successful trial of hydrogen fuel cell cars in the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom (MH:EK) project, we know that decarbonising public transport is key to achieving our individual and collective commitments for net zero carbon.

“We are pleased to host this trial as hydrogen can play a significant role in decarbonising public transport and the only emissions from this vehicle is water vapour”.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Head of Infrastructure & Environment, Darren Thomas added: “The use of hydrogen is very much part of the council’s decarbonisation and renewable energy strategy.

“Given the major renewable energy and hydrogen projects that are underway in the region, hydrogen fuelled buses offer a practical solution for communities to decarbonise public transport and immediately improve air quality. These trials are great news as they could lead the way for cleaner public transport.”

Bus and coach operator Taf Valley Coaches, a family-owned and operated business based in Whitland, is trialling sustainable fuels and technologies to help decarbonise their operations.

As part of the Caetano bus trials, they will be getting feedback from the vehicle, the drivers and also the passengers to help inform future provision.

Chris Foxall, Founder and CEO of Hyppo Hydrogen which is delivering hydrogen related services in Wales and has established the first private hire operator that runs fuel cell passenger cars, said: “The fuel cell is a Welsh invention and with the vast potential for additional renewables in counties like Pembrokeshire, it makes sense to produce and use hydrogen locally.

“There is already significant experience dealing with hydrogen safely in the region, and so I'm pleased that the council is supporting the roll out of hydrogen transport for the benefit of the community.”