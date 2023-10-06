Andy received the honour at a glittering ceremony that took place at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel and Spa on October 2.

Andy was recognised for his significant contributions to the hospitality industry after gaining recognition for his commitment to supporting young professionals, staff, customers and suppliers alike throughout his extensive career.

The award marks a significant moment in the Wolfscastle Country Hotel’s history as well as a prime accolade in Stirling’s long and committed career in the industry.

The Welsh Hospitality Awards marks the most prestigious event in the hospitality industry calendar where industry leaders, professionals, and guests come together to honour the very best in Welsh hospitality.

“These Awards celebrate excellence in the country’s vibrant hospitality industry, with a focus on recognising outstanding businesses and individuals,” commented an awards spokesperson.

“They serve to highlight the very best in hotels, restaurants, bars, spas, and other sectors within the industry and aim to inspire excellence, foster innovation, and promote the highest standards in Welsh hospitality.”

Now in its fifth year, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the hospitality sector in Wales.

“The 2023 winners have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Welsh hospitality industry,” concluded the spokesperson.

We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners and nominees and wish them continued success in their endeavours.”