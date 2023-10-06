“I’m scared for my safety and the safety of my children” the woman said in an impact statement read to Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He tries to intimidate women and children, and I’ve had to put up with the emotional trauma for too long.

"I fear he has no boundaries when it comes to violent outbursts, and he’s even threatened to set my house on fire. I feel so much safer without him in my life.”

Listening to the statement with his head bowed was defendant Daniel Watkins, 34, of The Clicketts, Tenby, who had pleaded guilty to common assault of his victim, assault by beating of her child, causing harassment without violence and damaging a door of the victim’s property.

Each of the offences were committed on September 8 when Watkins turned up at her property in Lamphey.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said that an argument broke out and Watkins began screaming abuse at his victim.

“He told her she was tipped and a psycho,” said Ms Vaughan.

Watkins then pushed the victim to her chest causing her to fall.

The victim ran to a neighbour’s property to call the police and then returned to her home to remove her children.

Ms Vaughan said that as she picked her daughter out of her Moses basket, Watkins “picked her up and pushed her back, causing her to fall backwards into a cupboard.”

Magistrates were then asked to consider what was described as ‘a very comprehensive probation report’ before passing sentence on Daniel Watkins.

“The report is hard-hitting and doesn’t pull any punches,” said Watkins’ solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher.

“Unfortunately my client recognises himself from that description.”

Mr Kelleher said that Watkins’ behaviour is the result of the amount of alcohol which he chooses to consume.

“Anyone who can drink vodka as quickly as he says he does is very frightening,” he said. “He feels disgusted at his behaviour, but he has no recollection of the incident because he’d drunk too much.

“He’s in an emotional mess and he has to face up to this.”

Magistrates retired for over an hour to consider their sentence.

Watkins was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody suspended for two years.

During this time, he must carry out a ‘Build a Better Relationship’ programme in addition to 30 rehabilitation requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation to the victim, a £154 court surcharge and £85 costs.

A restraining order was also imposed, preventing him from having any contact with the victim, both physically and electronically. The restraining order will remain in force for the next two years.

