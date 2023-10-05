Non Thorne, for TG, EI & EN Thorne, Studdolph Herefords, of Milford Haven, collected the trophy for their 45 Polled and British polled herd.

"We’re still coming to terms that we were lucky enough to win the National Herd of the Year 2023 - what an incredible honour!," said the Studdolph team in a Facebook post.

"We were delighted to be awarded Reserve Female Champion at the Show & Sale the following day, with Glenvale 1 Sara 798 reaching second top price female of 5,200gns joining the Rempstone Herd.

"Our pen of four heifers averaged in excess of £4k all fetching new homes.

"Thank you/Diolch to everyone for all the lovely calls and messages from near and far."

This year, judges up and down the country visited herds within regional associations and Hereford clubs to determine which of their members had the best herd.

It’s an opportunity for breeders to not only showcase their breeding stock but also their systems, farmland, and plans for future changes. Those lucky enough to be spotted as the associations top pick are then brought forward to partake in the national herd of the year competition.

Judging the national herd competition is no mean feat, setting aside personal commitments to travel the width and breadth of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to assess nine herds.

Invited by the Hereford Cattle Society council to take on the mantle was husband and wife team Davie and Kate Dickinson. Not known as a couple to shy away from a challenge, they happily accepted and were excited to see what was on offer from fellow breeders.