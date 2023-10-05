On Tuesday, the volunteer crew launched into the pitch black night at 8.57pm to a yacht that had issued a PAN-PAN distress call.

The charity’s lifeboat headed through the overfalls 6.7 nautical miles north north east of St Davids Head, arriving on scene around half an hour later.

The yacht was proceeding under sail but achieving a speed of less than two knots, which made steering a course difficult and uncomfortable for the yacht crew in the force six south-westerly wind.

The yacht was towed to Fishguard harbour and positioned against the harbour wall by Fishguard Lifeboat Station at just after midnight.

After a quick respite and refreshment from Fishguard RNLI crew, and with the casualty vessel now safe and alongside, St Davids volunteer crew returned to station and were ready for service by 1am.

Less than 24 hours later at 6.31pm yesterday (Wednesday), the charity’s lifeboat was again tasked to tasked to a yacht in trouble, this time with broken mast rigging.

Sea conditions were moderate to rough and it took 45 minutes to reach the stricken vessel and fatigued crew who were 16 nautical miles north north west of St Davids Head.

Once again the St Davids RNLI coxswain assessed the vessel, which with a speed of two knots would have resulted in a 10 hour journey to the nearest safe haven 20 nautical miles away, a tow to Fishguard was again deemed necessary.

The tow was passed and once rigged the lifeboat and casualty proceeded at five to six knots. Approaching Fishguard, the tide fortunately turned, assisting progress of the rescue. Once off the breakwater at Fishguard the yacht was escorted onto Fishguard RNLI’s casualty mooring, arriving around midnight.

Again Fishguard RNLI kindly provided refreshments for the St Davids volunteers, after which the crew returned to their home station, arriving and rehousing at around 1.40am.

Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said: “Our crews train and exercise towing techniques so it was good to put that work into practice during these two shouts.

“On behalf of the crew I’d like to thank Fishguard RNLI for assisting shore side two nights running, and providing some much appreciated hot food and drinks.”