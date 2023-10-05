THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.
Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.
This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy weather, stunning scenes across our beaches and lovely pictures of birds and other wildlife.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here