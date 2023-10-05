Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy weather, stunning scenes across our beaches and lovely pictures of birds and other wildlife.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Stunning image of Tenby. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Saundersfoot Harbour (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Moody skies over Amroth (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stormy seas 'through the window' (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Three birds (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Through the gap to Barafundle Bay (Image: Paul Langley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Coastal erosion at Solva (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.