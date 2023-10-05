THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on scenic views including stormy weather, stunning scenes across our beaches and lovely pictures of birds and other wildlife.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Stunning image of Tenby.Stunning image of Tenby. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot HarbourSaundersfoot Harbour (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Moody skies over AmrothMoody skies over Amroth (Image: Claire Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stormy seas 'through the window'Stormy seas 'through the window' (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Three birdsThree birds (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Through the gap to Barafundle BayThrough the gap to Barafundle Bay (Image: Paul Langley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Coastal erosion at SolvaCoastal erosion at Solva (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.