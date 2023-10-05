A police helicopter was dispatched to the wilds of Pembrokeshire in the early hours of this morning as part of a search operation.
Locals living on Dinas Mountain were woken by the helicopter which was searching the mountain and the surrounding area for a missing person.
The Western Telegraph understands that the search took place at around 2am this morning.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that the person is now safe and well at home.
“It [the police helicopter] was [dispatched] in connection with a report of a missing person who is now home.”
The Western Telegraph has asked Dyfed-Powys Police if other units were involved in the search and how long it went on for.
We are awaiting a response and will update this article accordingly.
