There is a chance to meet two renowned Welsh artists whose work is prominently featured at Wales’ first art hotel in Pembrokeshire this month.
Sarah Shaw and Cherry Pickles will be discussing their artworks at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, on Saturday, October 21, between 6pm and 7pm.
Guests will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling fizz and mingle with fellow guests and enthusiasts.
The artists will give a half-hour presentation sharing their insights, inspirations and stories behind their artworks that adorn the hotel’s walls.
This is a chance to hear about their creative processes, the meanings hidden within their pieces and the experiences shaping their artistic visions.
This will be followed by a Q&A session when guests can engage directly with the artists, delving deeper into their minds and enquire about their techniques, giving a greater insight into the emotions and concepts infused in their creations.
After the presentation guests can explore the art-filled hotel and look closely at the pieces with a greater understanding.
Tickets are free but must be pre-booked due to limited space. Complimentary parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis within the hotel premises.
Guests are welcome to extend the event and book a table for dinner in the hotel’s AA three rosette Blas restaurant so that they can continue thought-provoking discussions with like-minded people.
Tickets for the Meet the Artists event can be booked online at Eventbrite or via Twr y Felin’s website, www.twryfelinhotel.com.
