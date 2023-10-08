Sarah Shaw and Cherry Pickles will be discussing their artworks at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, on Saturday, October 21, between 6pm and 7pm.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling fizz and mingle with fellow guests and enthusiasts.

The artists will give a half-hour presentation sharing their insights, inspirations and stories behind their artworks that adorn the hotel’s walls.

This is a chance to hear about their creative processes, the meanings hidden within their pieces and the experiences shaping their artistic visions.

This will be followed by a Q&A session when guests can engage directly with the artists, delving deeper into their minds and enquire about their techniques, giving a greater insight into the emotions and concepts infused in their creations.

After the presentation guests can explore the art-filled hotel and look closely at the pieces with a greater understanding.

Tickets are free but must be pre-booked due to limited space. Complimentary parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis within the hotel premises.

Guests are welcome to extend the event and book a table for dinner in the hotel’s AA three rosette Blas restaurant so that they can continue thought-provoking discussions with like-minded people.

Tickets for the Meet the Artists event can be booked online at Eventbrite or via Twr y Felin’s website, www.twryfelinhotel.com.