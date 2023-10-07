Matthew Newton appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link facing three charges against a woman and two against a man in Pembroke across two days in August.

He denied controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between July 31 and August 24. It was alleged he caused the woman, on at least two occasions, to fear violence would be used against her.

Newton, 30, of Colley Court in Monkton, also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same complainant on August 23, but admitted criminal damage on the same date for breaking the complainant’s phone.

The court heard that Newton was arrested on August 23, but was released under investigation – on the condition that he did not contact the complainant or enter her street.

“The defendant breached those conditions almost immediately,” prosecutor Dean Pulling alleged.

Newton pleaded guilty to battery against a man following an incident on August 24, but denied a charge of intentional strangulation.

Jon Tarrant said it was “inadvisable” for Newton to have been in the area on the day after his arrest, and added it was a “highly emotive situation”.

Applying for bail, he said he hoped that the month Newton had spent in custody had “allowed the proverbial dust to settle”.

Judge Paul Thomas KC denied Newton bail, remanding him back in to custody until his trial on January 16.