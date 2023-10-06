At around 9.30pm on September 9, police were called to Queen’s Parade following reports of a man shouting in the street.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said Jesse Nicholson was wearing a hoodie back to front, and was standing barefooted in the street shouting. His feet were bleeding and he was drunk.

He began to pull away from the officers, Mr Simpson said, but then allowed them to help him – with one of the officers bandaging up his feet.

The officers discovered Nicholson was subject to a community protection notice, and went to arrest him – at which point he became “verbally abusive”.

Nicholson had been sat on the ground while he was treated, and when an officer tried to help him up, he kicked him in the chest.

He kicked the officer “several times to the legs and chest” and “threatened to kill him”, Mr Simpson said.

Nicholson then kicked the female officer with a “glancing blow” to the cheek, before grabbing her and trying to bite her. The officer spotted the attempted bite and moved to avoid it, but his teeth still grazed her forearm.

Back-up arrived, and Nicholson kicked another female officer in the chest.

“He continued to struggle, swear and make threats to the officers when he was put in the van,” Mr Simpson said.

Nicholson admitted assaulting the three officers.

The defendant, 44, of Queensfield in Tenby, has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences.

At the time of this offence, he was subject to community protection notice and was on licence after being sentenced in July for stealing a bottle of gin and shouting at passersby from a bush just days after being released from prison.

Due to these latest offences, he was recalled to prison until the end of his sentence in January.

Hannah George, defending, said Nicholson was “extremely remorseful” for his actions and was “disgusted” by his behaviour. While in custody he asked about the welfare of the officers, she added.

“He also wants to apologise to the people of Tenby for his behaviour that evening and also to everyone who has previously invested in him,” she said.

Nicholson suffered a brain injury following an accident at work, and has been diagnosed with several mental health conditions. However his behaviour is exacerbated by alcohol, Ms George said.

Judge Paul Thomas KC described this as a “disgraceful incident” as he jailed Nicholson for a total of three months, running concurrently with his current sentence.

“I sincerely hope when you are released in January you will get the help you need. I wish the best for you,” Judge Thomas added.

He fined Nicholson a nominal fee of £1 for breaching the community protection notice.