The Friends of Tenby Museum and Art Gallery are pleased to announce their annual Craft and Vintage Fayre will take place on Saturday November 4 from 10am to 4pm.
Church House in Upper Frog Street will once more be the venue for the popular event which will feature a great variety of stalls selling interesting local crafts and hand made items - ideal for Christmas gifts or just a well-deserved treat.
Anyone interested in supporting the event by taking a table can apply to meryl.sharp@icloud.com.
All proceeds made from tables will be in aid of the unique Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, the oldest independent museum in Wales.
The museum, on Castle Hill, has a permanent art collection, together withlocal geology, biology, archeology and maritime artefacts, and the New Gallery, which features changing exhibits of contemporary art in various media .
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here