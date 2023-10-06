Church House in Upper Frog Street will once more be the venue for the popular event which will feature a great variety of stalls selling interesting local crafts and hand made items - ideal for Christmas gifts or just a well-deserved treat.

Anyone interested in supporting the event by taking a table can apply to meryl.sharp@icloud.com.

All proceeds made from tables will be in aid of the unique Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, the oldest independent museum in Wales.

The museum, on Castle Hill, has a permanent art collection, together withlocal geology, biology, archeology and maritime artefacts, and the New Gallery, which features changing exhibits of contemporary art in various media .