The introduction of the default 20mph speed limit on the majority of 30mph roads in Wales has sparked protests and sign vandalism in many areas.

But the speed restriction is a welcome addition to the narrow roads of the south Pembrokeshire hamlet of Martletwy, said resident Mary Sinclair.

Her husband Geoff and community councillor Michael Carpenter have now worked to clean off the green paint that was daubed on 20mph signs at the entrances to the community.

In a message to the anonymous vandals, Mrs Sinclair said: “In Martletwy Village we have blind corners, a very steep hill, homes close to the road and in places, a road narrow enough to require passing cars to pull in.

"And yet those who painted over our 20mph signs obviously believe they should be allowed to drive at above that limit through our village.

"To those who vandalised our signs, you may not agree with the 20mph restriction but please write to the press to explain your reasons for needing to drive at a higher speed through built up areas, instead of vandalising community property."

Mrs Sinclair added: "In the UK there are roughly 6,500 pedestrian casualties each year, of which 30 per cent are children under 15 years of age. Children stand a better chance of surviving if hit by a car travelling at 20 mph than one at 30 mph. It is also apparently easier for children to spot oncoming vehicles travelling at 20mph rather than 30mph.

Martletwy residents Geoff Sinclair and Michael Carpenter get to work on cleaning up the vandalised signs. (Image: Mary Sinclair)

She agreed that keeping to the 20mph speed limit was not an easy task.

"I am a driver and understand it is difficult to drive at 20mph when we are used to 30mph. It requires driving in a low gear, in our high-geared cars. But if it saves the life and future of even one child in Wales, it is surely worth it.

"I believe that we need the 20mph restriction as motorised vehicles are not sole road users.

"Cars share road space with pedestrians, walkers, hikers, pet walkers, runners, joggers, horse riders, cyclists, motor cyclists, moped and scooter riders plus large vehicles which can take up most of the road width. We also have a children’s playground and village green close to the road. People need to be able to drive in and out of concealed entrances safely.

"However, I ask you to consider that the age when the needs of drivers came before those of all other road users, and when the movement of traffic was considered more important than the environment, is ending.

"The balance is being re-drawn. Suddenly we are waking up to the fact that people are far more important than vehicles."